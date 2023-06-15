All clear at the airport after suspicious package prompts police response

ATLANTA — Officers have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was left at Atlanta’s airport.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said the item was left at the Plane Train station on the lower level of the domestic terminal.

Traffic was redirected while officers investigated.

Photos from the scene appeared to show a bomb disposal vehicle outside the entrance and officers in helmets and bomb gear.

It’s unclear if any flights were affected or what was in the package.

