All clear at the airport after suspicious package prompts police response

ATLANTA — Officers have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was left at Atlanta’s airport.
Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said the item was left at the Plane Train station on the lower level of the domestic terminal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Traffic was redirected while officers investigated.
Photos from the scene appeared to show a bomb disposal vehicle outside the entrance and officers in helmets and bomb gear.
It’s unclear if any flights were affected or what was in the package.
©2022 Cox Media Group