Stylist hospitalized after receiving suspicious package with fentanyl inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating after a suspicious letter was sent to a hair salon on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Investigators say fentanyl was inside a Priority Mail envelope, sending a stylist at the Salon Colour to the hospital.

“The amount that was in the package was probably enough to kill everyone in here,” said Salon Colour Hair Stylist Jennifer Finnell.

According to witnesses at the salon, the mail was delivered several days ago. Employees described it as a strange envelope because it had no name or main address.

It only had a return address which was that of the salon.

“Our coworker was like, I want to know what it this is,” said Finnell.

The mail remained unopened until Tuesday morning when then suspicions were once again reaffirmed when they realized a substance was inside.

They knew they needed to call the police but they had no idea just how soon.

“He started going into some catatonic state,” said Finnell. “His eyes rolled in the back of his head.”

Dunwoody Police are working to determine where the letter came from. Meanwhile, residents and businesses are on high alert.

The hairstylist is expected to make a full recovery.

