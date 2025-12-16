State Farm Arena named among top 10 venues globally for live entertainment

ATLANTA — State Farm Arena once again is making noise on the global stage.

The downtown Atlanta venue just ranked in the top 5 and seventh worldwide for live entertainment, according to Billboard magazine.

It’s the third year in a row that State Farm Arena has landed in Billboard’s global top 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is an incredible accomplishment for us to be recognized among the best in Billboard’s end-of-year rankings,” said State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell. “We are proud to make our Arena a global destination for the biggest acts and the biggest moments.”

State Farm Arena hosted 94 non-Atlanta Hawks events with nearly 1 million fans attending. The list includes sold-out shows from artists like Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Usher and more.

The arena isn’t done yet this year. The 2025 calendar will close out with Young Thug & Friends on Dec. 16, the annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 18 and the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 20.

For more on upcoming events at State Farm Arena, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group