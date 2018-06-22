  • Star football player at Buckhead private school charged with sexual battery

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - A varsity football player at a prestigious private school in Buckhead is charged with aggravated sexual battery for allegedly attacking another student. 

    The attack took place in the fall at Pace Academy during lunchtime.

    The mother said the daughter was walking out of the Fine Arts Center when one of the student grabbed he by the wrist and forced himself on her.

    “I’m upset. They had a duty to her and they failed her. They failed her miserably,” the victim's mother said.  

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke with the victim’s mother and her attorney who said they’re upset because they believe the school did nothing to protect the alleged victim.

