Victim stabbed at metro Atlanta Walmart, airlifted to hospital, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A victim had to be airlifted after a stabbing at a metro Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

Griffin police said at around 2 p.m. they were called to the Walmart on Expressway about a domestic dispute.

The unidentified victim was then airlifted to a local trauma center where police said they are stable.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

The suspect, who is known by the victim is being charged and is currently in custody, according to police.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspect.

