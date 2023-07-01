Police officer killed at Waffle House honored by community

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A local hero was remembered eight years after he was murdered while serving his community.

This past week, the city of Griffin unveiled “The Kevin Jordan Public Safety Complex” in Spalding County.

Jordan was fatally shot in 2014 while attempting to arrest Chantell Mixon at a Griffin Waffle House. Her boyfriend, Michael Bowman, shot Jordan five times during that arrest.

Jordan was removing Mixon from the Waffle House for disorderly conduct.

City and police leaders called the fallen officer an inspiration.

“Kevin was always positive never neg he always turned a bad situation into a good one,” Captain Homer Daniel said.

Bowman, a former national guard sergeant, who said he had PTSD, is serving life without parole for killing Jordan.

