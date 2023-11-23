Person dies in accidental house fire, Spalding County officials say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A person in Spalding County died last week in a house fire, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
The fire occurred on Nov. 15 at around 6 p.m. at a home in Spalding County.
King said the victim was found after hours of effort trying to put out the fire.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities have not identified the person who died in the fire.
Officials believe the fire was accidental.
Another person who was in the home at the time was able to escape with minor injuries, fire officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta nonprofit that has served Thanksgiving dinner for over 50 years hits record-breaking numbers
- Thanksgiving 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
- UGA and Georgia Tech fraternity brothers to run game ball from Athens to Atlanta for charity
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group