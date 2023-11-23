Person dies in accidental house fire, Spalding County officials say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A person in Spalding County died last week in a house fire, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

The fire occurred on Nov. 15 at around 6 p.m. at a home in Spalding County.

King said the victim was found after hours of effort trying to put out the fire.

Authorities have not identified the person who died in the fire.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

Another person who was in the home at the time was able to escape with minor injuries, fire officials said.

