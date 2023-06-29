Naked man found hiding among marijuana plants inside Ga. home, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police say they found a naked man hiding in a home’s basement, but they say it’s where they found him that led to him facing charges.

Investigators say Rodney Modzelewski was running a marijuana grow house operation inside the home he was hiding in.

Officers found 27 marijuana plants, marijuana in mason jars and some mushrooms inside the Griffin home.

Another woman, Mary Patton, was arrested and Modzelewski was taken to the hospital.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned Modzelewski disappeared from the hospital without a trace. The search for him, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

