3 sentenced after busting down door, pointing guns at victim, children in Spalding home invasion

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Three suspects have learned their fate after a violent home invasion in Spalding County.

On January 25, 2022, Darius Higgs, Jamara Williams, Damion Murry, another suspect who is still on the run, and a teen knocked on the door of the victim who lived in the Spalding Heights community on Northside Drive in Griffin.

The District Attorney’s Office said when the victim went to unlock the door, they violently busted into her apartment. The victim was at home with two young children.

The suspects armed with guns, pointed them at the victim. Officials said one of the suspects grabbed her by the arm, demanding money. Once they received the money, they ran away.

After months of being on the run, Williams was arrested. Authorities said he had a stolen gun on him.

On Friday, a Spalding County jury convicted Higgs, Williams, and Murry of home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Williams was also convicted of theft by receiving a stolen firearm. The trio was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

“Every person should feel safe in their own home. They should feel that their children are safe in their homes. They should not have to worry about other people that live in their same community violently busting into their home with firearms,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Audrey D. Holliday said.

