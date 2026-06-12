Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal goes shopping at Georgia Walmart before World Cup

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The world’s best soccer players have arrived in North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But even soccer stars have to do their own shopping sometimes.

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Spain’s Lamine Yamal posted a photo on his Instagram page of him shopping at a Walmart in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. It’s not far from where the national team has set up their training base in Chattanooga.

A few fans also spotted him at the store.

Yamal, 18, is one of the rising young stars in international soccer for his club team FC Barcelona in La Liga and the Spanish national team. He has been rehabbing a hamstring injury since late April, but Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he expects Yamal will be ready to play in the first match.

Spain will play their first two Group H stage matches at Atlanta stadium on June 15 against Cabo Verde and June 21 against Saudi Arabia.

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