GA woman charged for abandoning fetus in dumpster after miscarriage

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — In South Central Georgia, a 24-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say suffered a miscarriage and then dumped the fetus.

On March 21, Selena Maria Chandler Scott was charged with one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of throwing away or abandonment of a body.

“It’s unfortunate that the situation unfolded the way that it did, on top of what we agree is a traumatic experience,” Tift County District Attorney Patrick Warren said. “In this case, the case law would indicate that a person would have to have lived independent of the mother. Separate and independent of the mother. That will be determined based on the medical examiner and the autopsy.”

Tifton County Deputy Coroner Blair Veazy told WALB that the autopsy revealed that the 19-week-old fetus never took a breath.

This case is similar to over 200 others nationwide that an organization called Pregnancy Justice is fighting.

“It’s absolutely tragic and inconsolable,” Dana Sussman with Pregnancy Justice said. “We certainly hope that this case ends very soon and that these charges are ultimately dropped.”

The district attorney’s office said it is waiting to get a completed case file from the Tifton Police Department.

From there, prosecutors will make their decision on how to move forward.

