Police arrest man suspected in hit-and-run death of woman in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police have announced the arrest of a hit-and-run driver accused of a killing 34-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, Union City police confirmed the arrest of Arcenio Lyndell Shaw, 34, of Riverdale.

He’s charged with homicide by vehicle (leaving the scene) and hit and run resulting in the death of Stephanie Correa, 34, of Union City.

Jail records show that he posted a $35,000 bond, but it’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.

Police say Shaw was behind the wheel of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee when he struck and killed Correa and kept on driving.

The June 9 incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. along Buffington Road.

Investigators say Correa was riding in a car with her girlfriend when the two got into an argument.

“After that, she exited the vehicle and she was walking along this road,” said Captain Prentice Brooks. “We believe she was headed to work.”

When Correa didn’t return home from work, her girlfriend became worried and reported her missing, according to police.

Police said days after she was reported missing, a man who was walking in the area discovered Correa’s body.

Investigators also recovered debris from the scene and used it to track down the SUV, which was registered to Shaw.

Police determined that after the hit-and-run crash, Shaw told his insurance company that he hit an animal and took his car to a body shop for repairs.

Correa’s mother, Josephine Fashaw, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that she is relieved and grateful that police made an arrest and now her family can begin the healing process.

“I knew in my heart that I was going to get justice but things take time and I’m grateful they caught the person who did this to her,” she said.

“Now begins the healing process of my entire family and hopefully justice will be served,” she added.

Fashaw said her daughter grew up in South Florida and in 2022, she decided to move to Georgia for a fresh start.

“She was just an outgoing and hardworking person who loved life,” she said. " She was just a joy to the family .”

Fashaw said her daughter had a passion for photography.

“She loved taking pictures of random people and making a portfolio for them,” she added.

