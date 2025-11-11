MISSING: South Fulton man hasn’t been seen in more than a month

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Ryan Stanford, 44, was last seen by his parents leaving a South Fulton home on Buckhurst Trail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say a Flock camera spotted Stanford on Oct. 10 driving his grey 1985 Pontiac Grand Prix with Georgia license plate SJV7286 on Interstate 85 southbound at Collinsworth Road.

His family says his phone has been going straight to voicemail since that day.

Anyone who sees Stanford or knows where he may be should contact South Fulton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group