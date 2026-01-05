Man struck by vehicle dies

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 50-year-old pedestrian died Sunday night after being hit by a car.

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department are responded to a fatal traffic incident in the area of 5305 Feldwood Road involving a pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver remained at the accident scene to cooperate with the investigation.

South Fulton Police Dept. are continuing to investigate the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group