‘Kids have seen drag:’ City of East Point invites drag queens to perform on the steps of City Hall

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point is taking a stand and inviting drag queens to put on a show called “Drag Down South” on the steps of City Hall.

Drag queen legends from across the metro Atlanta area are preparing to perform on Saturday evening.

“It’s going to be a blockbuster show. I hope everybody comes out and supports the community,” said Charmain Sinclair Dupree, one of 10 drag queens that will perform Saturday.

The city’s public arts coordinator, Christopher Swain, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that he expected the event to be another part of celebrating Pride Month in the city. Then, he said it took a turn.

“Initially, when I planned it, it was all in fun, but as it was evolving in the planning stages, it turned political somewhere along the way,” said Swain.

Politicians in other states have complained that drag shows groom children. In April, a show in Cumming described as “very rated G” was canceled.

“Now, it’s our way of making a statement in support,” said Swain.

The city is hosting the show with Atlanta Eagle’s owner, Richard Ramey. Ramey is known for his drag shows with star power.

He teared up when talking about seeing the rainbow flag draped on the front of City Hall.

“I’m very emotional about it and very grateful,” said Ramey.

He said the city’s support is a sign.

“This is a city that’s embracing their community, their diversity, and saying, ‘We don’t want to outlaw drag,’” said Ramey.

He called in Broadway expert Stepp Stewart to be associate producer of the show.

“I felt it was important to stand up for theater. Drag is theater,” said Stewart. “Kids have seen drag. They’ve seen it in the movies. They’ve seen it in Mrs. Doubtfire. They’ve see it in Tootsie. They’ve seen it in Hairspray.”

Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday is set to back the city’s decision with a guest performance.

“I think it’s going to make a really big statement, and I hope it’s heard around this country,” said Ramey.

The city said the show will be a family event. They suggest you bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. Food trucks will be available as well as extra security.

“We’re ready to have a good time,” said Sinclair Dupree.

The city is trying to estimate the number of people who will attend. You can RSVP here.

