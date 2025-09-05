Crash kills both grandparents, leaves grandson in ICU in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic car crash on Labor Day claimed the lives of a husband and wife in Union City, with their grandson surviving but now in the ICU.

A woman grieves for her parents while caring for her son, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Charges are pending against the driver, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators said the crash occurred on Roosevelt Highway when a 19-year-old made an improper left turn, colliding with Miriam and Ronald Tookes’ vehicle.

Jason Barnes, 15 years old, does not remember the crash, said his mother, India Drains.

She said he was very close with his grandparents and has been asking about them.

“I have to make something up for him, because I want him to focus on him right now,” she said.

Drains started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral and hospital expenses.

