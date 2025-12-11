Blockage sends sewage pouring into woman’s home, yard; company denies responsibility

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Union City homeowner says she has a stinky problem in her yard, and no one is taking responsibility for causing the sewer back up.

April Glover said it’s so bad she’s afraid to invite people over for the holidays.

The company the homeowner is blaming, Ansco, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that it is not responsible. A spokesperson said they did not do any work on this street or at this home and had nothing to do with this sewage that is seeping from Glover’s home into her front yard.

Glover says Ansco is responsible and needs to make the repairs to stop this overflow.

“When it was hot, I smell it. And it’s like flies. You can’t even come out of the garage,” she said.

Sewage is flowing from her home and into her front yard. At one point, it overflowed into her home.

“My whole downstairs was flooded with sewage,” Glover said.

A plumber asked her if there had been construction in her yard.

“He said this is a blockage; y’all did not cause,” she said.

Glover remembered there were construction crews in her neighborhood. She says her video doorbell recorded a mini excavator in front of her home.

Someone painted orange spray where the blockage is, and they planted a flag in her yard.

Glover says the homebuilder told her AT&T and its subcontractor Ansco were working on her street. Still, she says AT&T and Ansco deny it did any work there.

“I have the marking. I have everything, but you guys are not taking responsibility for my sewage line that was damaged,” she said.

Ansco told me the mini excavator isn’t theirs, and it did not have a job at her home or in her neighborhood.

But glover says a claims adjuster accidently sent her this screenshot that shows where they were working.

“You sent me a screenshot of the area y’all was in which is my street,” she said.

Ansco still insists it did not do any work here. AT&T said it is researching this issue.

In the meantime, it will cost Glover $18,000 to repair the blockage, money she says she doesn’t have. She is thinking about contacting an attorney.

