  • Driver of stolen car escapes after chase ends in fiery crash, police say

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car who escaped officers following a wild chase. 

    Hapeville police tell Channel 2's Kristen Holloway it started when an officer noticed a group of men trying to break into a car.

    Officers say they chased the men in a stolen Dodge Charger, which crashed into a van on Sylvan Road. The van's driver and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital.

    Two people are in custody, but the driver of the stolen car got away. 

    LIVE AT NOON ON CHANNEL 2: The dramatic video a witness shared with us shows how the driver escaped

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories