Driver of stolen car escapes after chase ends in fiery crash, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car who escaped officers following a wild chase.
Hapeville police tell Channel 2's Kristen Holloway it started when an officer noticed a group of men trying to break into a car.
Officers say they chased the men in a stolen Dodge Charger, which crashed into a van on Sylvan Road. The van's driver and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital.
Two people are in custody, but the driver of the stolen car got away.
LIVE AT NOON ON CHANNEL 2: The dramatic video a witness shared with us shows how the driver escaped
BREAKING: Two men stole a Dodge Charger in Hapeville. Hapeville Police chased them and they ended up crashing into a van on Sylvan Road. The passenger went to the hospital and the driver jumped over the fence and ran away. I’ll have an update today at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/XewUUKmD5f— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) June 10, 2019
