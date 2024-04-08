Solar eclipse 2024: What’s the forecast for the partial eclipse in north Georgia?

It’s solar eclipse day across North Georgia and across the United States.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be a mix of sun and clouds during the partial eclipse in north Georgia.

The good news is that it should be clear enough for most of north Georgia to view, Monahan said.

It will also be comfortable weather, with temperatures sitting in the mid to high 70s during the eclipse.

Severe Weather Team 2 is showing you the best ways and times to safely view the eclipse, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monahan says Georgia will have a partial eclipse, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

The maximum eclipse will be visible just after 3:04 p.m. The solar eclipse will then end at 4:21 p.m.

At its peak in north Georgia on Monday, there will be 85% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Remember safety first when viewing the eclipse. It’s dangerous to look at the Sun at any time as it could cause damage. To watch the eclipse, make sure you are equipped with the proper glasses.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Partial solar eclipse in Georgia Partial solar eclipse in Georgia





©2023 Cox Media Group