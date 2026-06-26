Six Flags Over Georgia unveils limited-edition Goliath anniversary beer

COBB COUNTY. Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia, in collaboration with Frog Rock Brewing Company, debuted a limited-edition craft beer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the park’s Goliath roller coaster.

The commemorative brew is available exclusively inside the amusement park.

The craft beer is described as a light, refreshing summer lager, packaged in collectible 16-ounce cans featuring custom artwork designed specifically for the anniversary celebration.

“This collaboration is a fantastic example of how Cobb County’s attractions and local businesses can come together to create unique experiences for visitors,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism, in a statement. “Pairing a beloved attraction like Goliath with a locally crafted beverage from Frog Rock Brewing Company gives guests another memorable way to enjoy the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to make our destination stand out.”

Goliath, a Bolliger & Mabillard hypercoaster, debuted in 2006. The ride stands 200 feet tall and spans 4,480 feet of steel track, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.

Over the past two decades, Goliath has delivered thrills to millions of guests as one of the Southeast’s most celebrated roller coasters, a Six Flags spokesperson said.

The partnership highlights Cobb County’s thriving craft beverage scene while celebrating one of the region’s most recognizable attractions.

The custom beer was developed to capture the excitement and energy of Goliath’s anniversary, offering guests a distinctive souvenir and refreshment during their visit.

“We wanted to create something worthy of Goliath’s legacy,” said Adam Lukey, head brewer at Frog Rock Brewing Company. “This lager is crisp, approachable and perfect for a summer day at the park. We’re excited to partner with Six Flags Over Georgia on such a milestone celebration.”

Guests can experience Goliath and purchase the anniversary beer during regular park operating hours throughout the summer season.

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