Sinkhole repair underway in Midtown, drivers should expect delays

ATLANTA, Ga. — Crews are repairing a sinkhole in Midtown that could cause traffic delays for drivers in the area.

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Channel 2 Action News observed a large hole in the roadway near the intersection Wednesday.

According to the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, a contractor is repairing the sinkhole near Juniper Street NE and 10th Street.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect possible traffic impacts while work is underway.

Officials have not said what caused the sinkhole or when repairs are expected to be completed.

The Department of Watershed Management said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

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