Significant severe weather threat is ahead this weekend

There is the potential for a few isolated strong storms into northwest Georgia by Saturday morning, and there could be damaging wind gusts.

Much of the day is dry Saturday, but by late evening through Sunday morning, there is a significant severe weather threat for us.

Severe storms are likely, with damaging winds, large hail and the potential for some strong tornadoes.

The forecast will be updated over the next couple of days, and as the storms move through this weekend, Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking them live.

