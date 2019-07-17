ATLANTA - After days of dry weather -- big changes are coming and it'll last through this weekend.
A line of showers and storms will be moving into parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta later today.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on storms in your area]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that people should have an umbrella today.
We're using advanced weather technology to break down rain chances in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The chance for rain and storms will be going up today and the next several days.
TRACKING STORMS: Goooooood morning! After a couple of mainly dry and hot days, the storm chance is going up across north Georgia!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 17, 2019
I'm breaking down the rain chances now through 7am on Channel 2.
Have a great morning! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v7cNnddmej
Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through next week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}