  • Showers, storms expected in north Georgia; More rain possible later this week

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After days of dry weather -- big changes are coming and it'll last through this weekend.

    A line of showers and storms will be moving into parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta later today.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on storms in your area]

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that people should have an umbrella today.

    We're using advanced weather technology to break down rain chances in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    The chance for rain and storms will be going up today and the next several days. 

    Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through next week.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories