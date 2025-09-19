Shaky Knees 2025: Lineup, tickets, weather and traffic information

ATLANTA — Shaky Knees, one of Atlanta’s biggest music festivals of the year, returns to Piedmont Park Sept. 19-Sept. 21.

In years past, Shaky Knees has brought music lovers to Central Park in May and Music Midtown did the same in September. Music Midtown is on hiatus this year, so Shaky Knees is moving to the September dates.

Here’s what to know.

SHAKY KNEES LINEUP

The festival will take place over three days and on four different stages. Some tickets may still be available here.

Friday : Inhaler, Lambrini Girls, Sublime, Sarah Kinsley, Idles, Spoon, Lenny Kravitz, Joey Valence & Brae, The Marias, Pixies, Deftones

Song for Kids, Girl Tones, Junior Varsity, Soft Play, Ecca Vandal, Michigander, Fat Dog, Hey Nothing, Die Spitz, The Beaches, Radio Free Alice, Johnny Marr, Scowl, Highly Suspect, The Linda Lindas, TV on the Radio, CMAT, The Backseat Lovers, The All-American Rejects, Cage the Elephant, Bilmuri, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, My Chemical Romance Sunday: Song for Kids, Worry Club, The Criticals, Improvement Movement, Teen Mortgage, Stereophonics, English Teacher, The Stews, Murder by Death, Franz Ferdinand, 4 Non Blondes, Devo, Mdou Moctor, Weird Al Yankovic, Wet Leg, Fleshwater, Alabama Shakes, Vampire Weekend, Lucy Dacus, Blink-182

SHAKY KNEES TRAFFIC

There is a construction project near Piedmont Park that festival goers will want to know about. Here’s Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields with alternate routes.

Weekend traffic: Shaky Knees and road construction

SHAKY KNEES WEATHER

The last week of summer will feel like it. Make sure to stay hydrated. Here’s Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich with your forecast.

Be prepared for the heat at Shaky Knees

