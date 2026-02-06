Severe Weather Team 2 honored at state capitol

ATLANTA — Wednesday’s “forecast” had a 100% chance of finding a meteorologist at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

The Georgia House of Representatives honored Severe Weather Team 2, Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and other meteorologists from across Georgia for National Weatherperson Day.

The day also coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week in Georgia. Lawmakers recognized Nitz and meteorologists for translating complex information into clear public guidance and saving lives.

“Thank you to the Georgia House of Representatives for the resolution recognizing the work of meteorologists in Georgia this morning,” Nitz said. “It was nice to see my colleagues and to see the House in action.

