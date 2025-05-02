Severe storm sends trees crashing into homes in Floyd County

Cleanup is underway in a neighborhood in Rome after a powerful storm swept through the area Thursday night, damaging homes and knocking down powerlines.

“I was in the kitchen in the corner of the house, the house kind of shook and the photos fell off the walls and stuff.” said Mason Bishop

Bishop says he was housesitting while his parents were away to see the Kentucky Derby. A giant tree fell onto this mother’s car, crushing the vehicle. It also damaged the side of the house.

“There’s a hole in my roof right now. In the attic roof.” said Bishop

The Floyd County EMA director told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that seven homes were damaged by trees and two cars. The storm also took down powerlines.

One woman left her house to run an errand, when a tree crashed onto the roof with her grandfather inside.

“My grandfather didn’t have time to take cover. My dogs were trapped inside. I couldn’t get in to make sure they were alright. It was scary.” said Chelsey Newborn.

Newborn says her grandfather wasn’t injured. County officials say several roads that were blocked by fallen trees have reopened and about two dozen homes and business are without power.

