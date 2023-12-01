At least two injured outside Midtown Atlanta building, police say

ATLANTA — Police are responding to the scene of at least two people injured at a building on Spring Street.

Atlanta police said the incident happened at 1100 Spring Street, but didn’t offer details on what happened.

The injured people are being treated by medical professionals, police said.

It’s unclear how many people are injured.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene, where it appeared there were at least two burned articles of clothing.

The building is home to several businesses including Selig, ParkMobile and Cognosos, among others. It is also the home of the offices of the Israeli Consulate.

Atlanta police as well as FBI and ATF agents are at the scene.

