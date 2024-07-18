Several people displaced after fires rip through townhomes and apartments in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Fire Department battled two fires adjacent from one another in East Point.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at the Park at Galaway Apartments just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene to find multiple townhouse fires on Carriage House Court.

A resident reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit.

EPFD said the unit had substantial fire and water damage, with at least 12 other units affected. Because of this, EPFD said this hampered the crew’s ability to safely maintain an interior fire attack.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of a unit as first responders set up to fight the fire.

During the fire at the townhomes, another fire was happening at an apartment complex adjacent to the units at on Windy Rush Road.

EPFD said at least five units sustained water and fire damage.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

EPFD said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with a lightning strike being considered as a possible cause.

