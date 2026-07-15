Secretary accused of stealing donations from Georgia volunteer fire department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia woman who served as secretary for a volunteer fire department has been charged after investigators say money was taken from an account that held both public funds and community donations.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Kimberly Oglesby, 55, of Ailey, has been charged with one count of felony theft by taking.

According to the GBI, Oglesby served as secretary for the Alston Fire Department, a volunteer fire department in Montgomery County. Investigators say she was the account holder for the department’s “Boot Fund” bank account.

The investigation began on June 19 after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance regarding money that had allegedly been taken from the account.

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Authorities said the account contained both City of Alston funds and donations made by community members to support the fire department.

Following the investigation, Oglesby was arrested on July 1 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The GBI has not said how much money was taken or over what period of time the funds may have been missing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

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