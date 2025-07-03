School district employee facing child porn charges in north Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A man employed by a school district is now facing more than 40 felony charges, including creating and distributing child porn.

The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Michael Lance Brown, 36, at his home in Cloudland, Ga. on Monday.

Investigators say Brown was creating, uploading and sending out child porn online. They say he was using a hidden video recorder to get the images.

The DeKalb County, Alabama School District confirmed that the charges Brown faces are not connected to any of its students and did not occur on school campuses.

A district spokesperson says they have launched an investigation "to ensure that the privacy, safety, and well-being of our students have not been compromised in any way."

They say Brown has been removed from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Brown has been charged with:

Sexual exploitation of children - six counts

Computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation - six counts

Unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance - 11 counts

Possession of eavesdropping device - two counts

Surreptitious recording of intimate parts - 11 counts

Transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct of an adult - five counts

