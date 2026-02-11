Scattered showers Wednesday morning

ATLANTA — Grab your umbrella as scattered showers are falling this morning across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a slow-moving cold front is driving the rain this morning, and that rain will be widespread through the morning commute.

Monahan says the showers will gradually taper off early this afternoon with some late-day sunshine breaking through.

It won’t be quite as warm today, as temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Here’s what to know for the days ahead:

Sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid 60s

System moves in this weekend with increasing rain late Saturday into Sunday

Some heavy rain is possible on Sunday

Morning showers early Wednesday

