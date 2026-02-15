Scattered rain, isolated storms through Sunday evening in metro Atlanta

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday is going to remain wet.

Deon says there will be scattered rain and isolated storms Sunday afternoon and early evening.

The weather will dry out and warm up for the beginning of the work week, according to Deon.

Deon said temperatures will reach the lower to mid-70s from the middle to later part of the week.

