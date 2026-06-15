Roswell theater temporarily closed

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Cultural Arts Center has experienced a 55% growth since 2023, selling more than 36,000 tickets last year.

This year, the venue is scheduled to host 166 performances, but first it is undergoing major stage lighting renovations. Due to the improvements, the theater will be closed for part of the summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The theater is expected to reopen on July 8.

“The Cultural Arts Center has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and these improvements are essential to supporting that momentum,” said Steven Malone, Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs. “This investment will modernize critical infrastructure and help ensure the center continues delivering exceptional cultural experiences for residents, visitors and performers for the next 25 years and beyond.”

This closure will only affect the theater, with the lobby, administrative offices and the Roswell Historical center remaining open.

According to project materials, the manufacturer of the existing dimmer system is no longer in business so repairs and replacements are difficult.

A lot of the existing rigging material was installed before modern code standards were in place.

The planned improvement project includes replacements of the theater’s dimmer and theatrical lights system. The LED lighting, motorized rigging and control systems will also be upgraded.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group