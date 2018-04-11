0 'Roseanne' dealt with a cast member's death, Becky's infertility and Twitter got emotional

Last night's candid 'Roseanne' was a heartbreaker: The 4th episode of the revived franchise tackled the real-life death of Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband in the original series and died at age 32 of a heroin overdose.

But that wasn't the only tear-jerking subject matter. We also learned that Becky may be infertile -- not only unable to play surrogate for Andrea but possibly not able to ever have children of her own. Twitter reacted with lots of feels:

What a touching episode tonight funny at times and sad for Becky too also a touching tribute to Glenn Quinn was very touching. #Roseanne @therealroseanne loving armani so cute! — Daniel del Borrello (@danbear222) April 11, 2018

Me realizing Becky’s tears were real talking about losing Mark because the episode was dedicated to Glenn Quinn who played Mark who passed #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/mPBgoM2LfO — Naomi Paganucci (@NAcornIA) April 11, 2018

Lecy Goranson stole tonight’s episode of #Roseanne. Heartbreaking that Becky realizes her life is seemingly broken w the loss of Mark, but her journey is not over.

Nothing but love for Laurie Metcalf.

Utterly fascinated w Darlene as a mom.

A very noble touch honoring Glenn Quinn. — just off elm (@JustOffElm) April 11, 2018

#Roseanne #lecygoranson omg hearing the news yesterday left me so sad for Becky. I’m 41 so that makes me relate that I probably won’t have anymore children myself and getting older is scary. I know only a fictional show but I wanted this for Becky — Mel Kiely (@melissakiely76) April 11, 2018

This episode got me in the feels, between Becky's confession about trying to have kids with Mark, to the dedication to Glenn Quinn at the end. #roseanne — Cynthia Garton (@gartonca) April 11, 2018

Last night's #Roseanne gave me some feels — especially when Darlene teared up over this exchange. https://t.co/d2tbNA5o8r pic.twitter.com/PVFtXQtAvJ — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 11, 2018

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day.



After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him.



As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it.



I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

The saddest episode of the #Roseanne reboot so far was also its best—and, perhaps more importantly, the closest to evoking the spirit of the original series https://t.co/03gBoK32dN — Vanity Fair's HWD (@HWD) April 11, 2018

#Roseanne @RoseanneOnABC @therealroseanne @THEsaragilbert @sarahchalke #LecyGoranson Loved the episode last night! Very touching moments throughout. Great to see the Conner sisters bonding. Rosie and Jackie antics to rescue Becky's dog Armani from the pound, so funny! Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/4G6FMEMDYR — Seeking real truth (@JR_DadBear) April 11, 2018

My heart broke for Becky. Hopefully we hear more about what happened to Mark AND David soon. #Roseanne #Fishy — ❤❤Amie❤❤ (@BurtonMonacoLuv) April 11, 2018

Roseanne and Becky conversation so emotional touching deep heartbreaking 💔😔😢😭#Roseanne — Crane Gma (@RiCrane9418) April 11, 2018

That lip quiver on Darlene as she and Becky talked about Mark 💔😭 #Roseanne — Love, Ashley (@msashmyles) April 11, 2018

It is sad that Becky cannot have kids. Also, I liked the moment for Mark at the end ❤ #Roseanne — Sarah Court (@skcourt82) April 11, 2018

Was nice to see that the show was dedicated to Glenn Quinn. #Roseanne — Stephan (@BamagedDrain) April 11, 2018

Just watched Season 10 ep. 4 of #Roseanne . Definitely my favorite episode so far. I love seeing the relationship between Darlene & Becky -- always picking on each other, but there's so much love too. — Andrea Free (@AndreaFree7) April 11, 2018

