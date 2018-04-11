  • 'Roseanne' dealt with a cast member's death, Becky's infertility and Twitter got emotional

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    Last night's candid 'Roseanne' was a heartbreaker: The 4th episode of the revived franchise tackled the real-life death of Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband in the original series and died at age 32 of a heroin overdose.

    But that wasn't the only tear-jerking subject matter. We also learned that Becky may be infertile -- not only unable to play surrogate for Andrea but possibly not able to ever have children of her own. Twitter reacted with lots of feels:

