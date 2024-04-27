Rome woman arrested for having methamphetamine, driving on suspended license, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Police Department arrested a woman on Thursday for having multiple bags of what is believed to be methamphetamine while driving on a suspended license.
According to FCPD, Sabra Daphine Lindsey was “knowingly” driving with a suspended license, while operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield.
Additionally, officers said in an arrest report that Lindsey was doing so while in the possession of multiple bags of a crystal-like substance, suspected of being meth.
Police said in the report that she had bags of the substance as well as a set of scales.
The scales were described as having a “residue that is suspected meth” in or on them, according to the report.
As a result, Lindsey was charged with two felony counts of possession of meth, a misdemeanor count of possessing drug-related objects, driving with a windshield violation and driving with a suspended license.
