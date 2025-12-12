‘Teacher of the Year’ hit middle schooler 20 times in head and stomach, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A former “Teacher of the Year” winner is facing assault charges after officials said classroom cameras captured him attacking a student.

The 13-year-old boy’s mother, Danielle Offett, told Channel 2’s Cory James she is taking legal action. She says surveillance video inside the Conyer Middle School classroom captured the disturbing attack by teacher Melvin McClain.

“I saw a large adult male pounding on my son,” she said.

McClain was arrested for the Dec. 1 incident. Rockdale County Jail records show he faces charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in third degree and simple battery.

“Mr. McClain held him by the neck and yelled for everyone to leave out,” Offett said. “As soon as they left out, he immediately hit him in the chest and began to yell at him over and over again.”

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says the teacher hit the student more than 20 times in the head and stomach.

“It took me a moment to get through the whole video, but seeing with my own eyes, never imagined it happening to my own child,” the mother said.

Rockdale County Public Schools released a statement saying in part:

“In this instance, we first learned about the incident via email from the parent later that evening. We responded to the parent via a phone call and an email within 30 minutes of her correspondence. We immediately began investigating the allegation, and the teacher never returned to the classroom.”

Attorney Kianna Chennault is representing the family, and she says it was not the first incident with McClain, claiming he has a history of putting his hands on children.

“He admitted to the police, saying he horse-plays with his students often,” Chennault said. “So, I guess this is his definition of horse-play, which is battery and assault.”

Channel 2 could not find any records of McClain being charged with other crimes.

The family’s attorney says they are holding a news conference Tuesday in front of the school district to address what happened.

We also requested the classroom video, but the school district says it is not releasing it since minors are involved.

