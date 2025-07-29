‘Porch pirate’ seen on video took package with medical supplies, Rockdale authorities say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified male suspect was seen stealing a package from a front porch on July 4.

The theft occurred around 5 a.m. The package contained needed medical supplies, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigator N. Peterson is handling the case and is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peterson at 770-278-8036 or via email at nathaniel.peterson@rockdalecountyga.gov.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to recover the stolen medical items with the help of public tips.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group