‘Porch pirate’ seen on video took package with medical supplies, Rockdale authorities say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified male suspect was seen stealing a package from a front porch on July 4.
The theft occurred around 5 a.m. The package contained needed medical supplies, authorities said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigator N. Peterson is handling the case and is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peterson at 770-278-8036 or via email at nathaniel.peterson@rockdalecountyga.gov.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to recover the stolen medical items with the help of public tips.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘The only place I’ve ever called home’: Walton County family sues after home sold using forged deed
- Georgia officials say more than 15,000 families applied for Georgia Promise vouchers
- Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s not running for governor
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group