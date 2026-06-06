Ex-metro Atlanta probation officer charged with sexual misconduct

CONYERS, Ga. — A former metro Atlanta probation officer has been arrested and charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a probationer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that Michael Smith, 54, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree.

According to the GBI, the investigation began in November 2025 after the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested assistance in looking into allegations involving a probation officer and a probationer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said Smith, a former Department of Community Supervision probation officer, was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on May 29.

The GBI said the investigation remains ongoing. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 10 Investigative Office at 770-388-5019 .

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group