Attorney says ex-Rockdale deputy accused of murdering father of unborn child acted in self-defense

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney for the former Rockdale County deputy accused of murdering the father of her unborn child says she acted and self-defense and was blinded by love.

Dennis Scheib says his client Jova’a Jackson was defending herself when she pulled the trigger.

“She’s pregnant. She loves the man,” Scheib told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “Sometimes you love somebody to death.”

Jackson faces malice murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, and stalking in the shooting death of Terrell Douglas on June 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Scheib says it was self-defense.

“She not only feared for herself, but she feared for her baby,” he said, pointing out his client is was 5 months pregnant at the time.

Jackson resigned from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in May in lieu of termination for continuing to associate with Douglas, a convicted felon.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a videotaped interview of her being questioned during the investigation.

Deputies say Jackson even brought Douglas to her promotion ceremony after she was told to stay away from him.

Then in June, Clayton County police say Jackson tracked Douglas to another woman’s apartment and shot him.

Scheib says she was afraid for her life that day after Douglas choked her when she showed up.

TRENDING STORIES:

“And then he pulls up his pants and he comes toward her and she shoots him one time. Boom. Dead,” he described.

Scheib showed Jones court records where Douglas was charged with choking another woman, twice.

“What’s going through her mind? He’s done it before. Look what he’s doing to me. What, does she have to die?” he asked.

Channel 2 Action News got the Clayton County police report surrounding the shooting. It indicates an unidentified witness said they heard Jackson and Douglas arguing over the other woman. The witness heard gunfire. Then said Douglas screamed a profanity and went to the ground.

Then they saw Jackson’s gun jam and then say she shot Douglas again.

Scheib insists the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Also, he doesn’t understand why his client is charged with stalking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of 4 survives massive oak tree toppling onto 110-year-old house in Smyrna





©2022 Cox Media Group