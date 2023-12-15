Renovations at senior apartment building becoming big hassle for residents, they say

ATLANTA — Barge Road Senior Towers residents say that for weeks, they’ve had to navigate through a construction zone.

“Hazardous. It troubles me because I want it to be better. This is my home,” a resident who didn’t want to be identified told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Renters said the renovations began earlier this year, and those in wheelchairs, walkers, and canes have had to navigate through hallways with exposed wires, debris, and other construction-related items.

Atlanta city records viewed by Channel 2 Action News show the building is owned by the Atlanta Housing Authority. Millions have been spent to upgrade the more than 40-year-old building.

One renter told Lincoln that, on several occasions, her nurses were unable to get to her upstairs unit because the elevators didn’t work. She says the elevators were down because of electrical issues related to the renovation.

“She couldn’t come up because she’s not able to walk the steps,” the renter told Lincoln.

Renters say along with that, those living in the newly-renovated units say they’re already having issues.

One renter showed Lincoln pictures of collapsed shelves in her new pantry.

Channel 2 Action News sent the Atlanta Housing Authority an email to find out why they didn’t move seniors before the renovations happened. They have not responded.

