Re-imagined CNN Center – now just The Center – officially opens

ATLANTA — The landmark complex in downtown Atlanta once known as the CNN Center has reopened as a new, reimagined space.

The Center officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday. City of Atlanta leaders and the CP Group held a ceremony on Wednesday for the re-imagined atrium space.

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Ted Turner opened CNN headquarters in Atlanta 50 years ago with the CNN Center as its main operation hub.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the CNN Center has shaped how the world sees Atlanta. He added that the Center marks a new chapter in the city’s history and will open the doors even wider.

“Downtown is where Atlanta shows up for the world and right now, the world is getting ready to show up for Atlanta,” Dickens said, referring to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Center will be eventually used as a mixed-use destination and it’s right across from Centennial Yards. Both projects are part of a larger movement to revitalize downtown with new housing, retail, grocery stores and other businesses.

A grand opening celebration will be held in June.

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