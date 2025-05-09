Rainfall ahead for Mother’s Day weekend, thunderstorm risk next week

We are now entering a wet weather pattern with an area of low pressure cut off from the Jetstream, meaning it’s going to move very slowly through the weekend.

All the while, it will be pushing up moisture from the Gulf across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. We will have periods of rain and cool temperatures through the weekend.

As the low-pressure system slides to the north Monday and Tuesday, we can expect more heavy rain and the risk for some thunderstorms as well.

Cumulatively, two to four inches of rain is possible from Saturday to Tuesday across metro Atlanta and down to the south. A minor flood risk starts to increase by Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the rain on Channel 2.

