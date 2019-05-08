  • RAIN! Severe Weather Team 2 tracking changes to forecast later this week

    ATLANTA - Wednesday is going to be mainly dry, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking some changes to the rain forecast later this week.

    “A strong high is going to block a cold front late this week and into the weekend. And that is going to mean a soggy pattern for you,” Monahan said Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Wednesday will be mainly dry and warm, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. We’re tracking some showers and storms on Thursday, with highs also in the mid-80s.

