ATLANTA - Wednesday is going to be mainly dry, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking some changes to the rain forecast later this week.
“A strong high is going to block a cold front late this week and into the weekend. And that is going to mean a soggy pattern for you,” Monahan said Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Wednesday will be mainly dry and warm, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. We’re tracking some showers and storms on Thursday, with highs also in the mid-80s.
We’re breaking down the latest timing of showers and storms for the second half of the week and this weekend, RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
WET WEEKEND AHEAD: The chance of heavy rain and storms starts going up tomorrow. I'm taking you through the waves of rain -- live now on Channel 2 through 7am! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v6GljHGlHl— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 8, 2019
