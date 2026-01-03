Rain ends Saturday morning, warmer weather ahead

ATLANTA — Rain will taper off across the area early Saturday morning, but don’t expect skies to clear right away.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says clouds are expected to linger through much of the day.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s.

However, Sunday brings a noticeable improvement. Sunshine returns, and temperatures will be mild, making it a great day to get outside.

A warming trend begins Monday, with highs reaching the lower to mid 60s. That trend continues through the middle of the week, as temperatures rise well above normal.

By midweek, afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

