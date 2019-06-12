ATLANTA - Big changes are coming today as rain and much cooler temperatures settle in north Georgia.
There will be a chance for rain for parts of metro Atlanta today, this after receiving more than 3 inches of rain in some areas overnight.
But everyone will feel the cool down. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that highs will only be in the low 70s.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you the areas that could see the most rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Temperatures will warm back up later this week. The next chance for rain comes Sunday.
Once we get past today's cool/cloudy day, we've got some reallllllly nice weather in store late this week.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 12, 2019
You'll want to see this forecast! :)
