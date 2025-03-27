Rain, chance for strong storms to end the weekend

It has mainly been a dry week, and we have hardly seen any rain in the area.

Now, we are starting to see abnormally dry conditions setting up around Atlanta and points east, even some moderate drought conditions across far north Georgia.

We are now running a deficit, a little over an inch, for Atlanta for the month, and we could use the rain. The air is going to be fairly dry, at least through Friday.

We will finally get enough moisture by late Saturday into Sunday to bring us our next chance of rain. Some of that rain will be heavy at times, and there is a possibility of strong storms.

Through Saturday night into Sunday night, the rain that we do see could be half an inch upwards to an inch in a few locations. Then we will see more widespread rain coming in, with storms on Monday, and many areas could end up with one to two inches of rainfall by early next week.

