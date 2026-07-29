Race to fill late Rep. David Scott’s House seat advances to runoff

ATLANTA — A special election to see who will fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. David Scott’s unfulfilled term will advance to a runoff.

Former Gwinnett County School Board Chairman Everton Blair Jr. and Rep. Scott’s daughter Marcye Scott will participate in a runoff for the seat.

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Neither candidate, both of whom are Democrats, received 50% plus one vote during Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Scott received 46.05% of the vote and Blair received 37.43% of the vote. There were three other candidates in the race.

The runoff is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The term is set to expire in January. If either candidate wants to continue past that, they will have to run in November’s general election for the next term.

Rep. Scott passed away in April after spending more than 23 years in Congress.

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