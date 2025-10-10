Private data exposed in Georgia DHS email breach

The Georgia Department of Human Services is alerting individuals to a potential data breach.

Unauthorized access to employee email accounts may have compromised private information.

The Georgia Technology Authority is involved in the investigation. The Department of Human Services is working to assess the scope of the breach and secure its systems.

The compromised email accounts contained sensitive information, including driver’s license numbers, Medicare IDs, and Medicaid IDs.

The state says there is no evidence of misuse of the information at this time.

Individuals are encouraged monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.

The Department of Human Services said it is taking measures to prevent future incidents and notified employees who may have been affected.

Under U.S. law, a person is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

To order a free credit report, visit annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228. You can also contact the credit reporting agencies directly.

Those with more questions can contact DHS’s toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-800-405-6108. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

