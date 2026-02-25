President Trump claims credit for ‘The Golden Age of America’ during State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his second term.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was the only local reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. for the nationwide address.

During his record-long speech, the president went on full offensive, taking credit for what he called “The Golden Age of America,” and blamed Democrats for the rest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He criticized the U.S. Supreme Court in front of them for their ruling that struck down tariffs. President Trump then said that he would use another form of tariffs that did not need Congressional approval, even though the Supreme Court said he did.

The president added that he wants to prevent Wall Street investors from buying up single-family homes, which has been a big issue in metro Atlanta.

At one point, he drove home his crackdown on immigration and got into a shouting match with some Democrats. Overall, President Trump said the state of the union is strong.

RELATED STORIES:

But for all the rosy pictures he painted, polling numbers show a different picture.

His numbers on topics from the economy, tariffs and his immigration crackdown are at historic lows.

There was one moment of true bipartisan support when he introduced the U.S. Men’s Hockey team, who won their first gold medal since the 1980 Olympics. The U.S. Women’s Hockey team, who won the gold medal days before the men’s victory, said it decline an invitation.

After the speech, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic response to the address, calling the state of the Union not good.

She said we did not hear the truth from the president, saying that his administration’s “reckless policies” have hurt Americans.

“They’re making your life harder. They’re making your life more expensive. They’re even making it more difficult to see a doctor,” Spanberger said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group