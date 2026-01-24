Pres. Trump approves federal emergency declaration for Georgia, Kemp says

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday that federal emergency disaster declaration for the oncoming winter storm has been approved by the president.

“To ensure no stone has been unturned in our winter storm preparations, today I submitted a request to @POTUS for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Georgia counties expecting heavy impact," Kemp stated on X. “President Trump quickly approved that request, and I want to thank him and his team for their partnership as we work to keep Georgians safe.”

Kemp said it’s important to heed the warnings to stay off the roads beginning Saturday night until the end of the winter storm threat.

“These measures not only protect you and your family, but also your fellow Georgians,’ he said in a post.

His comments echo other state officials, as the storm will result in ice accumulations that make road conditions dangerous and could cause widespread power outages for areas of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb said earlier Saturday that those under the ice storm warning and winter weather advisory should be in place by Saturday evening.

“By 6 p.m., we recommend that you be in place and you plan to stay there for the next 48 hours,” Lamb said. “Stay off the roads tonight, tomorrow and Monday morning.”

